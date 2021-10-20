Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:

10/19/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $159.50 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $159.50 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

9/30/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

9/29/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

9/21/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

9/15/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

8/30/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

