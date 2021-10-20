Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $970.83

Shares of Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 970.83 ($12.68) and traded as high as GBX 2,616.09 ($34.18). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,593.64 ($33.89), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 38.58, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,619.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 970.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million and a PE ratio of -3,713.99.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

