REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.14. REE Automotive shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,327 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

