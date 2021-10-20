Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $557.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,410. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.