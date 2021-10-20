REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

