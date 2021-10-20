Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 11,890 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.