Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chewy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,317.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

