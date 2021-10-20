Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

