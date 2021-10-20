Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $707,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.94.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $680.25 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average of $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

