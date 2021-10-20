Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 333 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

