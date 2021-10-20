Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 30,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

