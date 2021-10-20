Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

