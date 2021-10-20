Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 449,458 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $71,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,439,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

