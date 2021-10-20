Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 795,727 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 795,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.