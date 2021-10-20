Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $82.78 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $82,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $134.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.