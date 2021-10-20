Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $99.60 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $99,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

