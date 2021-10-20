Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 600,415 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,415 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $89,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

