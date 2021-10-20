Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $76,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

