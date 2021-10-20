Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Public Storage worth $94,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

