Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.75. 136,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,692. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,046 shares of company stock worth $3,744,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $4,487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

