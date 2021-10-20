Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HDFC Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

