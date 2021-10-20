Research Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

