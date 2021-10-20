ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 419,954 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $260.16 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

