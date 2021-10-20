Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,930. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

