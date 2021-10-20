Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 16834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

