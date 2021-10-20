Reviewing 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) & Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation 13.53% 10.72% 9.24%

This is a summary of current ratings for 908 Devices and Onto Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00

908 Devices currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.83%. Onto Innovation has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Onto Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 34.82 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -27.31 Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.49 $31.02 million $1.93 37.99

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onto Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats 908 Devices on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

