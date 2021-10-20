Reviewing Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) & Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Kesko Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 1 2 1 0 2.00 Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 3.47% 10.65% 3.26% Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Kesko Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.95 billion 0.14 $422.73 million $0.79 6.53 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Kesko Oyj on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers. The Cash and Carry segment retails food and some non-food products to resellers, intermediate consumers, and retail customers through the Assaí banner. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

