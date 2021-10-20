Reviewing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.37% 5.52% 4.21% NuVasive 0.16% 12.47% 4.51%

80.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $560.41 million 17.78 -$15.70 million $0.11 2,475.73 NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.85 -$37.15 million $1.23 47.05

Penumbra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 5 4 0 2.30

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $324.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $66.82, suggesting a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than NuVasive.

Summary

Penumbra beats NuVasive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

