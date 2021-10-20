Reviewing U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Stem Cell and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -1,244.15% N/A -1,422.60% Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 18.40 -$2.89 million N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 8.76 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -95.03

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats U.S. Stem Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.