Revomon (REVO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.61 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Revomon has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $929,699.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revomon has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00065755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00100609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.81 or 1.00159468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.95 or 0.06075489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

