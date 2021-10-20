Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €84.96 ($99.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.85.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.