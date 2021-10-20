RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 491,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

