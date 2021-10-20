Richard E. Perlman Sells 31,702 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

NYSE MEG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. 148,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.