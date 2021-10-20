Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,050 ($65.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,740.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £81.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

