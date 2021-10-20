RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

RLI stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. RLI has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RLI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.