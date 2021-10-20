Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.