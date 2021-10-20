Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $439.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $439.27.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.45. 4,765,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,937. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.78.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
