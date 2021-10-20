Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.81% of Roper Technologies worth $400,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.99. 2,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,021. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

