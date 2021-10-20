Rotten (ROT) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $257,178.76 and $2,311.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00192326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 116,646,284 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

