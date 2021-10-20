Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,784.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,784.40 ($23.31) and last traded at GBX 1,775.46 ($23.20), with a volume of 401217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,772 ($23.15).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £138.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.27%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total value of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

