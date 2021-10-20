Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,906,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,294,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,027. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

