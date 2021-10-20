Royale Finance Market Cap Tops $767,003.49 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $767,003.49 and approximately $306,149.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00070692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.34 or 0.99557251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.06 or 0.06088149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.