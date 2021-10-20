RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RES opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPC stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of RPC worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.