RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,779 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

IEV opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

