RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

