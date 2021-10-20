RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.