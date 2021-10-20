RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,280 SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

WIP stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

