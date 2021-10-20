RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $108,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

