RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $128,380,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 874,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

