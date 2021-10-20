RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

AMD opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

