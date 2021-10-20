RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

